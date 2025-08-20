More rainfall, cloudy conditions predicted, Kinnaur Kailash yatra called off

In view of the continuous rainfall and erratic weather conditions, the Kinnaur district administration today called off Kinnaur Kailash Yatra with immediate effect.

Advertisement

In an official order issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kinnaur Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, stated that the continuous rainfall, shooting stones and dense fog in the region have resulted in tragic incidents and loss of lives. Therefore, it has been decided to conclude the yatra.

He stated that as more rainfall and cloudy conditions were forecast in the next five to seven days, precautionary measures were necessary to ensure public safety and exercising the powers under the section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the yatra stands cancelled with immediate effect and will remain so unless modified by further orders.

Advertisement

As per the orders, any pilgrim embarking on the yatra will be escorted back to the base camp and appropriate action will be taken against the violator under the Disaster Management Act.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kinnaur, Abhishek Shekhar, in coordination with the Home Guards and DCF Kinnaur, will deploy adequate forces to ensure safe return of pilgrims.

Advertisement

The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kalpa, has been directed to coordinate with concerned departments, the tourism association, panchayats and other stakeholders for effective closure and compliance. All departments, local bodies, and enforcement personnel have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

The district administration has appealed to the public and pilgrims to cooperate in the interest of safety and avoid any attempt to undertake the pilgrimage until further notice. The yatra, which commenced on July 15, was scheduled to continue till August 30, but has been suspended multiple times due to torrential rains and erratic weather conditions.

The yatra begins from Tangling village in Kinnaur and concludes at Kinnaur Kailash peak, situated at the altitude of 6,050 metres above sea level. So far, as many as four pilgrims have lost their lives while going on the trek.