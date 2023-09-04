More than 1,300 houses damaged in Solan district

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 3

More than 1,300 houses have been partially or wholly damaged in the district with 930 of them having been damaged due to land subsidence while the remaining were damaged due to heavy rain.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajay Yadav said, “As many as 1,000 families comprising 9,000 individuals have been hit by the calamity where more than 350 have been housed in various relief camps across the district while others have shifted to their relatives’ houses.”

As many as 680 houses have been sanctioned for Solan district under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna. They will be allotted to families who lost their houses in rural areas till July. Efforts are underway to seek more houses for those who have lost their houses.

