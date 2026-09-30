More than a maths teacher: Khechok Zangpo’s mission in Spiti

For the past six years, not even one student of Government Senior Secondary School, Gulling, in Lahaul and Spiti district has failed in mathematics in the Class X board examinations. The students of the school have also topped Maths Olympiads at the block level. Behind this consistent performance is maths teacher Khechok Zangpo, who has made it his mission to ensure that students do not struggle in the subject. Zangpo, however, does not restrict himself to mathematics. Whenever required, he also teaches science, English, arts or drawing. He has often taken up the responsibilities of the teachers of other subjects since joining the school in 2019. “A lot of teaching posts were vacant at the school, especially during the Covid period. Hence, I took various classes so that students do not suffer on this account,” he says.

Zangpo did not take up the additional responsibility merely as a formality. The exam results were impressive. More than 80 per cent of the students scored above 70 per cent in science while almost all of them scored above 80 per cent in drawing when he taught the two subjects officially in addition to mathematics during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

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His ability to teach various subjects also comes from his academic interests. Besides studying mathematics, his core subject, Zangpo holds a master’s degree in history and diplomas in computers and Buddhist studies. He is also pursuing masters in science.

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But it is his commitment to his students that takes his role well beyond the classroom. Even during vacation, Zangpo remains available to students, who need help. To assist Class X students in preparing for the board examinations, he provided free guidance and study facilities at his home. He also arranged accommodation, food and other basic necessities for students belonging to economically weaker sections and those coming from remote areas.

“It is my duty to provide whatever help my students need from me as their teacher,” he says, making light of what is clearly an effort that goes far beyond his official responsibilities.

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Zangpo’s involvement with students does not end with classroom teaching or even extra classes at his home. During the winter, when the area receives four to five feet of snowfall and reaching the examination centre can be difficult, he volunteers to help students make the journey. An appreciation letter signed by the Chairman of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Government Senior Secondary School, Gulling, records that despite difficult weather conditions and adverse circumstances, Zangpo played an important role in safely escorting students to their examination centre, located around 5 km away, ensuring that none of them was deprived of the opportunity to appear in the exam. His commitment to teaching stems partly from his own experience as a student. “When I was in school, we never had teachers for all subjects, especially maths and science. It inspired me to become a teacher and ensure students do not face the problems we had encountered while growing up,” he says.

Zangpo has also had opportunities to pursue careers that could have taken him to more comfortable postings. He has cleared several competitive examinations, including allied services and banking. But he says that he had appeared in these examinations primarily to test and enhance his knowledge rather than to look for an alternative career.

His contribution is reflected not only in the examination results but also in the growing strength of the school. Government Senior Secondary School, Gulling, has the highest enrolment in the Spiti area and Zangpo’s contribution to the academic environment and the support he provides to students has been significant.