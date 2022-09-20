MoS for Defence visits Army cantonments

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 19

Union Minister of State for Defence, Government of India Ajay Bhatt, visited Dah Division and Rising Star Corps this afternoon. The Minister was received by Maj Gen M P Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Dah Division, at Palampur military station.

The minister was briefed on the operational preparedness of the division and apprised about various innovations by the units of the division. He interacted with the troops and boosted their morale for maintaining highest standards of the professionalism. Ajay Bhatt accompanied by GOC Dah Division also visited the Blood Donation camp at Palampur Military Hospital.

