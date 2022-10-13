Most announcements election gimmick: Sanjay Dutt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

Sanjay Dutt, AICC secretary and co-incharge of Himachal Congress, today said that in the past eight years the Central government did not give anything to Himachal but now the BJP was making announcements to woo voters ahead of the Assembly poll.

Dutt, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “The BJP cannot take the voters of Himachal for a ride as thye understand that most of these announcements are just poll gimmick.”

He said, “The BJP governments have failed to fulfil commitments made to people in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly poll. Now once again the BJP is back to its old tactics of enticing voters with last-minute announcements.”

Dutt said, “The government is blatantly misusing public money on political rallies. It is unfortunate that the government has no money to pay employees their dues, including the old pension scheme but it is splurging money on propaganda for the BJP.”

He said the Chief Minister was silent on issues of price rise, unemployment, demonetisation.

