Most CM candidates in Cong will lose: Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 4

The BJP held a meeting of its candidates here today, which was attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, party election in-charge Saudan Singh, party in-charge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna and state president Suresh Kashyap. The party gathered information from the candidates regarding the polling in their areas.

The senior leadership was confident of winning the elections counting for which is scheduled on December 8. The CM, talking to newspersons, said the Congress had eight CM candidates. “Most CM candidates will lose,” said the CM.

He said, “The Congress high command had asked the eight candidates to submit their resume but I am sure that they are going to lose.” He launched an attack on Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and said he had lost all political decency in his rhetoric.

The CM said the meeting was held to make preparations regarding counting of votes. Information was gathered from the candidates and they were given tips by party leaders regarding the counting process.

State president Suresh Kashyap said rebels had not impacted the prospects of the party in the elections. As per information gathered from its ground level workers, the rebels had not made any impact on the outcome of the elections. They were confident that the BJP government would win in the state with comfortable majority, he said.

Avinash Rai Khanna, the state in-charge of the BJP, said it seemed that the BJP was going to form the government with a comfortable majority. When asked if discussion was held regarding the probable rebel candidates, who could win as independent, he said no such issue was discussed. “We are confident of winning the elections on our own. As per information, the people have voted for the policies of the state and union government,” he said.

Sources here said most leaders, who were fielded by the party, displayed confidence at the meeting. BJP leaders were hopeful of winning the elections on the basis of their better organisation at the polling booth level.

Deliberations were also held regarding election prospects in Kangra, the biggest district that has 15 Assembly constituencies. The BJP leaders are hoping to win at least half of the seats in Kangra to brighten their prospects of winning the Himachal Assembly polls on December 8.