Most hotels packed to capacity, but white Xmas unlikely in Shimla

Shimla, December 24

Tourists rushing to Shimla in the hope of witnessing white Christmas are likely to be disappointed. According to the Meteorological Department, the possibility of snowfall tomorrow in Shimla is quite bleak, though higher hills may receive some snow.

“There’s a likelihood of snowfall in higher hills of a few districts, but major tourist destinations like Shimla and Manali are unlikely to receive snowfall tomorrow,” said an official from the Meteorological Department.

Tourists, however, remain hopeful. “Temperature seems quite low and it is cloudy as well. I hope we have some snowfall tomorrow,” said Rajesh Madan, a tourist from Delhi.

For the hoteliers, though, weather will be of least consideration as hotels already have 80 to 100 per cent occupancy for the coming week. “Considering that it is Saturday today, most hotels will have 100 per cent occupancy till New Year,” said Prince Kukreja, vice-president of Shimla Hotels and Restaurants Association.

However, hoteliers say the overall business this month has been sluggish in comparison to the last December.

“It had already started snowing in November last year, but there has been no snowfall so far. As a result, the tourist footfall has been comparatively less,” said Kukreja.

In view of the corona alert sounded by the Central and state governments, the hoteliers are hoping that it does not affect the flow of tourists in the state. A local hotelier Sunil Bamba said, “Most hoteliers have barely started recovering from the losses that they incurred during the pandemic. So we are just hoping that the alert turns out to be a false alarm.”

Bamba said the mushrooming of homestays has also dented the profits of the hotel industry. “Homestays don’t have to adhere to the strict regulations that hotels have to follow. Thus, they are able to offer rooms at cheaper prices,” he said.