Most hotels packed to capacity, but white Xmas unlikely in Shimla

Shimla, December 24
Tourists rushing to Shimla in the hope of witnessing white Christmas are likely to be disappointed. According to the Meteorological Department, the possibility of snowfall tomorrow in Shimla is quite bleak, though higher hills may receive some snow.
“There’s a likelihood of snowfall in higher hills of a few districts, but major tourist destinations like Shimla and Manali are unlikely to receive snowfall tomorrow,” said an official from the Meteorological Department.
Tourists, however, remain hopeful. “Temperature seems quite low and it is cloudy as well. I hope we have some snowfall tomorrow,” said Rajesh Madan, a tourist from Delhi.
For the hoteliers, though, weather will be of least consideration as hotels already have 80 to 100 per cent occupancy for the coming week. “Considering that it is Saturday today, most hotels will have 100 per cent occupancy till New Year,” said Prince Kukreja, vice-president of Shimla Hotels and Restaurants Association.
However, hoteliers say the overall business this month has been sluggish in comparison to the last December.
“It had already started snowing in November last year, but there has been no snowfall so far. As a result, the tourist footfall has been comparatively less,” said Kukreja.
In view of the corona alert sounded by the Central and state governments, the hoteliers are hoping that it does not affect the flow of tourists in the state. A local hotelier Sunil Bamba said, “Most hoteliers have barely started recovering from the losses that they incurred during the pandemic. So we are just hoping that the alert turns out to be a false alarm.”
Bamba said the mushrooming of homestays has also dented the profits of the hotel industry. “Homestays don’t have to adhere to the strict regulations that hotels have to follow. Thus, they are able to offer rooms at cheaper prices,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...