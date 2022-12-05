Most Solan peddlers in 18 to 35 age group

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 4

Maximum drug peddlers arrested by the local police this year fall in the 18 to 35 age group with those in 26 to 35 age group being more vulnerable.

As per figures available with the police, 86 cases were registered in Solan district this year and 159 peddlers arrested. It’s worrisome that the youth were more inclined to drug peddling in the crucial 18 to 35 age group, with women too being involved in the trade.

SP Virender Sharma said awareness campaigns were being undertaken from time to time in educational institutes to apprise the students about the ill-effects of consuming drugs.

It has been observed that youngsters first take drugs under peer pressure and then end up peddling these to meet the rising expenses to procure this costly commodity. Since a single dose consumption leads to habitual drug use, more and more youngsters are falling into the trap.

“Vagabond and dropouts, who are unemployed and have little to do in the city, are found involved in peddling drugs. They begin on an experimental basis but end up peddling drugs to meet the expenditure,” said SP Solan.

Heroin peddling has emerged a major crime as 134 of the 159 peddlers were arrested with the contraband this year in Solan in 69 cases. Five persons were arrested for peddling opium, 17 for charas and one each for poppy husk, sedative capsules and tablets this year. — TNS

159 held in a year

In all, 86 cases registered and 159 drug peddlers held in Solan district this year. Of them, 134 have been held from HP and the rest from UP, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi & Uttarakhand