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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mother, lover get life term for killing minor

Mother, lover get life term for killing minor

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sheetal Sharma has sentenced two accused to life imprisonment for the murder of a four-year-old girl in the Shahpur police station area of Kangra district. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on convicts Sonu Kumar and Anita Devi.

The case pertains to an FIR registered at Shahpur police station following a complaint about the girl’s disappearance on July 26, 2024. According to the police, the investigation revealed that the child was with Anita Devi. Further investigation led to the discovery that the girl had been murdered.

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According to the police, Anita Devi conspired with Sonu Kumar to strangle her daughter to death. The police arrested both accused and recovered the girl’s body, which was identified by the accused. A forensic team recovered clothes, sandals, stones and other material evidence from the crime scene. After examining the evidence, the court held both accused guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the accused.

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