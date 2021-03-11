Woman, son killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal’s Mandi

Dipender Manta
Mandi, June 6
A woman and her son were killed, while two others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell down the road at Kalander village in Darang area of Mandi district on Sunday night.
Guddi Devi, 38; and Ishan, 11; were natives of Kalander village.
According to police, Kaku, who was driving the vehicle, and his family -- wife, son and daughter -- were returning from a marriage. On reaching near their house, he alighted from the vehicle. Meanwhile, the vehicle rolled back and fell into a deep gorge.
Besides his family, another person was on board when the accident happened.
The injured -- his daughter and the other person -- have been rushed to the zonal hospital.
A case had been registered and investigation was under way, said police.
