Mother Tongue Day celebrated

Several programmes such as painting, slogan writing, declamation and essay writing were held at Government Senior Secondary School at Kotmors in Mandi on the occasion of Mother Tongue Day on Monday. Principal Archana Guleria stressed the importance of the mother tongue and the need to respect all languages. Students took part in the events with enthusiasm.

SFI seeks fee exemption

The SFI, HPU, has demanded that hostel boarders be exempted from paying the continuation fee for the session 2020-21. In a memorandum submitted to the university authorities, the student body demanded that hostel facility should be provided to all student of the university. There are only four hostels for boys and 10 hostels for girls, which is insufficient for around 4,000 students. Many students coming from far off places have to rent rooms at high prices, putting financial burden on them.

Fix faulty ERP system: ABVP

The ABVP has submitted a memorandum to the executive council of the HPU, demanding improvement in the ERP system. It said because of the faulty system, the students were facings several problems. The student body also demanded that the improvement fee be reduced to less than Rs 600 and the reappear fee less than Rs 500. The ABVP also demanded that the university should construct more hostels so that the maximum number of students could be accommodated.