Motivate tourists to visit unexplored areas in Himachal, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 19

Encouraging tourists to visit unexplored areas of the state by providing basic facilities there is the need of the hour, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a meeting of the Tourism Department.

He said, “New tourist circuits such as religious, adventure, weekend, nature and tribal tourism should be explored and developed. Stress must be laid on enhancing air connectivity. Aggressive publicity should be done outside the state by displaying hoardings in prominent cities of the country to attract more tourists to Himachal Pradesh”.

Thakur said that the first phase of the Shiv Dham project was being implemented in Mandi and it would be an added attraction for tourists visiting the town. He added that an eco-tourism site was being developed at Janjehli in Mandi district. Under the project, trekking routes were being upgraded, new rest houses and viewpoints being constructed, tents being installed and forest rest houses and log huts were being upgraded. A nature park was coming up at Bakhli.

The Chief Minister said that about Rs 7 crore was being spent on the construction of a cafeteria, water jetties and two viewpoints at Larji and Rs 1.37 crore on the beautification and development of the Pong Dam from tourism point of view. He added that nine cottages, landscaping and other beautification works had been completed under the project.

Thakur said that Chanshal in Shimla district was being developed as a winter sports destination. He added that till date, Rs 5.31 crore had been released for the creation of basic facilities, restoration of the Kharshali lake, and development of campsites at Larot and Moral Danda etc.