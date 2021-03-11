The Jaypee University of Information Technology, Waknaghat, Solan, organised a motivational talk titled “We Can! We Can!” for the faculty members and the PhD students. The talk was delivered by former Commander VK Jaitly, who is an advisor in different departments of IIT -Kharagpur. He is a former IITian with an experience of over 40 years in corporate, academics and defence.

Talent hunt show at Pinegrove

A talent hunt show, 'Virtuoso', was organised on the campus of Pinegrove School, Dharampur. The even witnessed melodious songs, energetic and well-coordinated Baluchi dance performance and a thought-provoking drama. The show was a fine example of teamwork and coordination that left the audience in awe.

World Book Day celebrated

The World Book Day was celebrated at Him Academy Public School in Hamirpur on Saturday. Naina Lakhanpal, principal of the school, said the day was celebrated to encourage students and inculcate reading habits in them. She said the students were engaged in making beautiful bookmarks with inspirational reading quotes. She said an educational power-point presentation was also shown to students.