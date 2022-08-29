Armed man fires at undertrial on court premises at Nalagarh in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 29

An armed man fired at an undertrial who was brought to the Nalagarh court in this district for hearing in a murder case, on Monday morning.

The undertrial was brought to Nalagarh from a Nahan jail. He escaped unhurt as the escorting policemen guarded him.

The accused, who was riding a motorcycle, fled the spot, leaving behind the bike bearing a Haryana registration number outside the police station near the court complex.

After the unsuccessful attempt of firing in the court complex’s corridor, the miscreant fired in the air to dissuade the cops from nabbing him and fled riding another motorcycle kept ready by his accomplice near the court.

Baddi SP Mohit Chawla said the undertrial is an accused in a shootout incident at Khera village in Nalagarh last year. The murder case against the undertrial was registered under Section 302 of the IPC.

Five security personnel were escorting him. Three rounds were fired at him.

