Motorcyclist killed in mishap

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 24

A motorcycle-borne youth Ajay Kumar, a resident of Navada village in Paonta Sahib sub-division, was killed when his vehicle collided head-on with the trailer of a tractor at Manpur Devra village near Paonta Sahib last evening.

The accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving. Pillion rider Yogesh sustained injuries. A motor cycle which was being recklessly driven came from the opposite side hit the tractor-trailer at a high speed. The police said a case was registered.