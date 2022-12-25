Motorcyclist killed in mishap

Solan, December 24
A motorcycle-borne youth Ajay Kumar, a resident of Navada village in Paonta Sahib sub-division, was killed when his vehicle collided head-on with the trailer of a tractor at Manpur Devra village near Paonta Sahib last evening.
The accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving. Pillion rider Yogesh sustained injuries. A motor cycle which was being recklessly driven came from the opposite side hit the tractor-trailer at a high speed. The police said a case was registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...