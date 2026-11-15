Motorists seek increase in speed limit at Kandwal on interstate barrier in Nurpur

Motorists and tourists entering Himachal Pradesh through the Kandwal interstate barrier in Nurpur district have urged the authorities to increase the existing speed limit of 65 kmph to 75-80 kmph on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway, citing improved road conditions and frequent e-challans issued by speed-detection cameras.

The existing speed limit of 65 kmph has become a source of concern for private vehicle owners, particularly tourists visiting the Kangra valley from neighbouring states. Many unfamiliar with the prescribed speed restriction reportedly receive e-challan messages after crossing the interstate barrier at Kandwal, where an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) has been installed.

To curb traffic violations, including speeding, wrong-side driving and riding without helmets or driving without seat belts, the Nurpur district police have installed four ITMS units at different locations on highways across the district. The AI-enabled systems automatically detect traffic violations and generate e-challans.

However, motorists point out that the Kandwal stretch forms part of the first phase of the Pathankot-Mandi four-laning project, where construction work has been completed. They argue that the wider carriageway and improved road surface often encourage drivers to travel at higher speeds, resulting in inadvertent violations of the prescribed limit.

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Vinit Peshawaria and Ajay Shingari, residents of Amritsar, and Ankit from Pathankot, who frequently visit the Kangra valley to pay obeisance at prominent shaktipeeths, including the Brijeshwari Devi, Jawalamukhi and Chamunda Devi temples, said they were unaware of the speed restriction and had recently received e-challans for speeding after crossing Kandwal.

The motorists have urged the authorities to conduct a technical assessment of the highway stretch and reconsider the existing speed limit. They maintain that speed restrictions should be determined on the basis of road width, surface conditions, traffic density, visibility and other safety parameters.

The issue has gained significance following the installation of speed-detection cameras at Kandwal on the Pathankot-Mandi highway, Raja-ka-Talab on the Jassur-Talwara road in Fatehpur subdivision and Damtal on the Pathankot-Jalandhar highway in Indora.

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While acknowledging the importance of technology in curbing traffic violations and preventing road accidents, motorists have stressed that enforcement measures must be accompanied by adequate public awareness. They have also demanded clearly visible speed-limit signboards well before camera locations so that motorists, particularly those unfamiliar with the area, have sufficient time to adjust their speed.

When contacted, Nurpur district police traffic authorities said that speed limits on highways were notified by the state authorities and that the police were responsible for enforcing the prescribed restrictions.