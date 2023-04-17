Motorists stuck in jam between Dhalli, Kufri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 16

Thousands of commuters were stuck for hours between Kufri and Dhalli today due to a massive traffic jam that started at around 1 pm and cleared after 8 pm. Long queues of stuck vehicles extended beyond Kufri up to around four km. “Tarring was happening simultaneously at five-six places from Dhalli onwards. That’s the reason for the jam,” said Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi. “Movement has been smooth on this stretch despite heavy traffic for a while. But with tarring and digging of the road at various places, this hiccup was inevitable,” said Gandhi.

The tarring of the patch from Dhalli Chowk onwards was the major reason for the traffic jam. The police had to make this stretch one-way due to the tarring, leading to the slowdown of the traffic. Commuters, however, are questioning the wisdom behind doing the tarring work on a Sunday when the traffic is at its peak.

“It’s common knowledge that there’s heavy traffic on weekends on the Dhalli-Kufri stretch due to the heavy inflow of tourists. Also, this being a long weekend, several people were returning to the city from upper Shimla. The department concerned could have done the tarring at night or on some other day,” said an upset commuter.

An official from the PWD’s NH wing said it was difficult to do the work at night due to low temperatures. This particular stretch had been in bad shape for the last many months. With the President scheduled to visit Shimla on April 18, the department is doing the repair work at the eleventh hour.