MoU inked with UNESCO for improving quality of education

The state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to enhance the quality of education in the state. The agreement was signed by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar on behalf of the state government and UNESCO Director Tim Curtis and Chief of Education Programme specialist Joyce Poan on behalf of the organisation in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under this collaboration, the UNESCO will support the state in modernising its education system by strengthening teaching methods, curricula, teacher training and assessment systems, aiming to equip students with 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, creativity, collaboration and communication. A key focus will be on making education more inclusive, sustainable and future-oriented.

The agreement also emphasises on integrating environmental awareness and sustainable development into school curricula, which will help students develop the knowledge and skills needed to tackle climate change and environmental challenges. Additionally, value-based education through sports will be promoted to foster holistic development.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to education reforms and said that efforts were underway to transform government schools into smart schools by expanding digital learning infrastructure and ensuring quality education in remote areas of the state. He said the state government had taken numerous steps to bring reforms in the education sector during the last two years, which were yielding positive outcomes.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasised that the partnership with the UNESCO reflects the state’s dedication to provide global-standard education and future-ready skills. Director of Higher Education Dr Amarjeet Sharma and Director Elementary Education Ashish Kohli were also present on the occasion among others.