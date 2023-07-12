Mounds of debris, boulders bury Shamti area in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 11

Shamti area in Solan was inundated with mounds of debris and boulders after a 500-m hill caved in around 2:30 am last night.

The sudden inundation created a heap of slush on the road. It swamped the houses lying below on the Solan-Rajgarh road while an office of the fisheries department suffered huge damage as slush entered the rooms.

Traffic remained disrupted on the Solan-Rajgarh road throughout the day as mounds of slush could not be cleared. A single lane was made operational by evening. Vehicles coming from Rajgarh were diverted through the bypass on to the Solan-Shimla highway.

Shamti ward councillor Abhay Sharma, whose house also suffered damage, said, “Two residents were evacuated in time before the muck and boulders flowed down from the hill. The gate and staircase of a temple were washed away in the slush while another two houses were damaged. The occupants have been shifted to safer places.”

Solan PWD Executive Engineer Ravi Bhatti said, “A big boulder, which had fallen in the middle of the road, required bigger machines for removal after breaking it. Help would be sought from the NHAI for deploying bigger machines.”

MC Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal said a stretch of 500-m hill had become vulnerable. It appears to have become a sinking zone where a fault line had developed. He added that a 34-bed shelter has been kept ready by the civic body at Thodo Ground for residents who wanted to shift to a safer place after vacating their unsafe houses.

