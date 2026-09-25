Mount Olive school adds 3 more honours to its tally

Mount Olive Mission School, Gadiyara, near Palampur, has received three recognitions at the 7th Edition of the EDU EXPO Global School Excellence Awards 2026, held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi. Principal P Abey Thomas received the awards and certificates on behalf of the institution. The recognitions mark another milestone for the school and its first achievement across three categories at the event.

The school had earlier received the Best School Award from Startup Shiksha in 2024, while its Principal was honoured with the Best Principal Award by STTAR Academy in 2025.

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Under the leadership of Director sam Abraham, the school has been focusing on expanding educational opportunities for children from Gadiyara and adjoining rural areas. The institution seeks to combine academic learning with moral values, leadership development and the holistic development of students.

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Besides its academic programmes, the institution, through the Berachah Institute of Higher Education and Research, conducts skill-development programmes aimed at providing practical knowledge and employable skills. These initiatives are intended to extend educational opportunities beyond the classroom and contribute to the social and educational development of the local community.