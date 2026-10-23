Mountain bike race returns to Himachal with 13th edition of MTB Himalaya Shimla
Riders will cover around 130 km and 3,800m of climbing over a Prologue and two timed stages, 90 per cent of it off-road
Cyclists perform stunts during the 13th MTB Himalaya race at the Ridge in Shimla on Friday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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The 13th edition of MTB Himalaya Shimla mountain bike race was flagged off here on Friday.
Organiser HASTPA has launched Asia’s first MTB stage race, MTB Himalaya, back in 2005. The first MTB Shimla race was held in 2012.
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More than 80 riders from 20 cities are taking part in the three-day event.
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As per the organisers, the riders will cover around 130 km and 3,800m of climbing over a Prologue and two timed stages, 90 per cent of it off-road. Gravel bikes are allowed for the first time.
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“The government is fully committed to developing cycling in all its aspects. This is the real way to see Himachal,” said Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary KK Pant at the flag off.
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