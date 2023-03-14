Mountain biking championship on March 19

Our Correspondent

Shimla, March 13

The Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh (CAHP) will conduct an open state MTB (Mountain Biking /Cycling) championship in Shimla on March 19. The venue for the championship will be Summerhill.

Two events will be held in the championship — ITT (Individual Time Trial) and MTB XCO (Cross Country Olympic). Only a bona fide resident of Himachal Pradesh is allowed to participate in the state championship. All participants must have a valid ID as age proof. — TNS

Heritage water tap demolished

Chamba: The Chambyal Jan Manch has sought a probe into the demolition of a heritage public drinking water tap in the main bazaar of Chamba town. Manch president Manav Abrol and senior vice-president Dr Anil Bhai Puri alleged that the site of the heritage public water tap had been encroached upon to construct a new building. A complaint had been lodged with the local Municipal Council in this regard.