Mountain biking fest in Spiti from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

The Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), along with the Lahaul-Spiti administration and the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh (CAHP), will organise the First edition of MTB Spiti, the world’s highest MTV festival, this year.

The event will be held in the high-altitude Spiti valley along with the world famous historical traditional La Darcha Festival, a press note of the HASTPA stated. The event is scheduled to be held between August 18 and 22.

The race will see 30 riders from across the country. The main cycling activities would be held around Kaza. The prize money for the event would be Rs 2.26 lakh.

The overall winner would be crowned the MTB King of Spiti. The riders will cover around 120 km. They will traverse through rugged terrain, narrow trails, high-altitude roads and passes against the beautiful backdrop of the majestic Himalayan peaks and the Spiti river.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla