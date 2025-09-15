DT
PT
Mountaineering course begins with focus on disaster response

Mountaineering course begins with focus on disaster response

Comes at a critical juncture, following a season marked by intense monsoon rains, floods & landslides across the Himalayan region
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), based in Manali, commenced its latest Special Basic Mountaineering Course (SBMC) on Saturday, with training scheduled to continue until October 10. This launch comes at a critical juncture, following a season marked by intense monsoon rains, floods and landslides across the Himalayan region. In such a situation, the importance of mountaineering training extends far beyond adventure, it becomes a vital tool for disaster preparedness, rescue operations and survival in high-altitude terrains.

This year’s batch reflects a rich tapestry of backgrounds and aspirations. Among the trainees are 33 officers and personnel from the Indian Air Force, including a Group Commander and Squadron Leader, who are sharpening their operational readiness for high-altitude missions. Joining them are 12 officers from the Border Security Force (BSF), led by an Assistant Commandant, preparing to tackle real-world challenges in the border areas and disaster-prone zones. The course also welcomes 11 students from Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, whose participation signals a growing interest among youth in adventure sports and resilience-building. Additionally, 41 individuals from various parts of India, ranging from professionals and students to passionate adventure enthusiasts, bring their unique perspectives and energy to the programme.

The SBMC offers a rigorous and immersive curriculum designed to build both physical endurance and technical expertise. Trainees undergo intensive sessions in rock climbing, rope techniques, snow and ice craft, and the use of specialised mountaineering equipment.

They are trained in casualty evacuation and first-aid, particularly in disaster-prone environments, and learn to navigate and survive in extreme weather conditions. The course also includes modules on mountain meteorology, terrain orientation and hazard awareness, equipping participants with the knowledge needed to operate safely and effectively in the Himalayas.

The culmination of the training will be a challenging expedition to an altitude of 18,000 ft, where participants will put their newly-acquired skills to test in real-world conditions. This final leg not only serves as a rite of passage but also reinforces the practical value of the training in high-stakes environments.

Beyond fostering adventure and discipline, the course holds immense significance for disaster response efforts. In the Himalayan states where landslides, flash floods and road blockages are frequent during and after the monsoon, individuals trained in mountaineering and rescue techniques can play a crucial role in supporting civil administration, armed forces and local communities during emergencies.

