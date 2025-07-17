Mountains tremble, voices rise: Protest erupts against NHAI, firm

Shimla witnessed a powerful show of dissent on Wednesday as the Himachal Kisan Sabha and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest outside the Regional Office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Chakkar. The demonstrators demanded immediate relief and compensation for residents whose homes have been damaged or are under threat due to the ongoing four-lane construction being executed by Gawar Construction Company.

Advertisement

Hundreds of protesters, including farmers, workers and local residents, gathered outside the NHAI office, raising slogans and expressing serious concern over the adverse impact of highway and road-widening projects across Himachal Pradesh. They called on NHAI to blacklist Gawar company, accusing it of negligence and irresponsible construction practices that have endangered both people and property.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, kisan sabha president, said, “If our demands are not fulfilled, we will launch a much bigger protest on August 7 against NHAI and Gawar company,” he said.

Advertisement

Tanwar alleged a deep nexus between politicians, construction firms and bureaucrats, which he claimed has enabled the unchecked exploitation of both natural resources and local communities. Citing specific incidents, he highlighted how road construction in Dharampur led to the collapse of a bridge and left a school on the verge of destruction. In Shimla, one home has already collapsed while several others remain at risk due to unscientific cutting, dumping and mining practices.

Following the protest, a delegation from HKS and CITU met with the Regional Director of NHAI and submitted a formal memorandum listing their demands. Protesters made it clear that failure to act would lead to another massive protest on August 7.