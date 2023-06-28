MoUs inked for development of skills in youth

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has signed 10 new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) to create better academic avenues for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

These MoUs were signed between the Managing Director HPKVN, Jatin Lal and representatives of 10 different SSCs here today. A total of 4,000 combined seats would now be available for different free courses to the youth. The HPKVN will spend almost Rs 15 crore on these training programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Lal said such collaborations were important and would aid in generating a talent pool in the state. This agreement will provide the candidates with unique opportunities to learn from the leading institutions in their respective fields.

He said government’s emphasis on skill training had led to the implementation of innovative programs and initiatives. By collaborating with various SSCs, including government bodies, the state government has successfully created a conducive environment for skill development.