MoUs inked for development of skills in youth

Shimla, June 27
Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) has signed 10 new memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with various Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) to create better academic avenues for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.
These MoUs were signed between the Managing Director HPKVN, Jatin Lal and representatives of 10 different SSCs here today. A total of 4,000 combined seats would now be available for different free courses to the youth. The HPKVN will spend almost Rs 15 crore on these training programmes.
Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Lal said such collaborations were important and would aid in generating a talent pool in the state. This agreement will provide the candidates with unique opportunities to learn from the leading institutions in their respective fields.
He said government’s emphasis on skill training had led to the implementation of innovative programs and initiatives. By collaborating with various SSCs, including government bodies, the state government has successfully created a conducive environment for skill development.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...