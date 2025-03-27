DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Move Supreme Court to avoid eviction, minister tells encroachers

Move Supreme Court to avoid eviction, minister tells encroachers

People affected by the order of the High Court of Himachal on the removal of encroachments from forestland will have to approach the Supreme Court for relief as the state government cannot move court on their behalf. Revenue Minister Jagat...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

People affected by the order of the High Court of Himachal on the removal of encroachments from forestland will have to approach the Supreme Court for relief as the state government cannot move court on their behalf.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said this while responding to a question on the issue raised by Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan during the Zero Hour in the Vidhan Sabha today. Rattan had said that the state government should approach the Supreme Court to get relief for people who could be uprooted despite having lived in their houses for decades.

Negi said, “The state government cannot move the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court of Himachal. The aggrieved people, who are facing eviction, will have to approach the Supreme Court like some other people who were affected by the High Court’s order have done.” There are 1.63 lakh persons, who have encroached upon forestland, and they have been deprived of the right to contest elections.

Advertisement

Negi said that people affected by the High Court’s order could get relief under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. He added that the Assembly had passed a resolution, seeking amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and sent it to the Centre.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper