Move Supreme Court to avoid eviction, minister tells encroachers

People affected by the order of the High Court of Himachal on the removal of encroachments from forestland will have to approach the Supreme Court for relief as the state government cannot move court on their behalf.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said this while responding to a question on the issue raised by Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan during the Zero Hour in the Vidhan Sabha today. Rattan had said that the state government should approach the Supreme Court to get relief for people who could be uprooted despite having lived in their houses for decades.

Negi said, “The state government cannot move the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court of Himachal. The aggrieved people, who are facing eviction, will have to approach the Supreme Court like some other people who were affected by the High Court’s order have done.” There are 1.63 lakh persons, who have encroached upon forestland, and they have been deprived of the right to contest elections.

Negi said that people affected by the High Court’s order could get relief under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. He added that the Assembly had passed a resolution, seeking amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and sent it to the Centre.