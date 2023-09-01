Move to reduce jurisdiction of Mandi varsity opposed

Mandi, August 31

The BJP has opposed the decision of the state government to reduce the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, from five districts to three districts. The previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had opened the SPU in the district and 137 colleges located in five districts (Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba) were brought under its jurisdiction.

BJP’s Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal today said that the government was working to deprive poor students of higher education. He accused the government of doing politics over education and termed its decision to reduce the jurisdiction of the SPU as unfortunate.

Jamwal said that the government should immediately withdraw its decision or the BJP would hold a massive protest in the coming days. He added, “Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had established a second university in Mandi to provide higher education to poor students and those belonging to far-flung areas near their homes. The Congress government is trying to close educational institutions from the very first day, which is unfortunate.”

He said, “Classes were being held regularly in these colleges accredited to the SPU but the present government has decided to limit its jurisdiction to three districts. The previous BJP government had decided to open another university in Mandi so that poor students from remote areas did not have to go to Shimla for studies.” — TNS

Kangra, Chamba colleges again under HPU

The state government has decided to exclude the colleges of Kangra and Chamba districts and Anni and Nirmand colleges of Kullu district from the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University in Mandi and again brought them under the jurisdiction of the HPU, Shimla. The previous BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur had opened the university and 137 colleges located in five districts (Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba) were brought under its jurisdiction.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Mandi