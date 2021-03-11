Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 22

Manali is once again emerging as a favoured destination for the Bollywood industry to shoot movie scenes in the lap of Himalayas, feel tourism stakeholders.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna reached Manali on Thursday along with their film crew for the shooting of “Animal” movie. This movie is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir and Rashmika arrived at Manali in a private chopper and they are staying at the Baragarh resort for the shooting.

Nakul Khullar, Managing Director of Baragarh, told The Tribune, “The attraction of the film industry to Manali gives us hope that it is emerging once again as a major destination for shooting in Himachal. It is a good sign for the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali.”

“In the last two years during the Covid-19 outbreak, the tourism industry of Kullu-Manali had been reeling under severe recession. During that period, no movie shoot was done in this region by the Bollywood industry,” he said.

Anup Thakur, president of Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “The flocking of film units to Manali is a good sign for the tourism industry here. They promote our area by showing the landscape of Manali and other beautiful places of Himachal in movies, which definitely attracts more tourists to Himachal.”

“A few days ago, a film unit had done the shooting of The Lady Killer at Sissu in the Lahaul valley. After the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, the Lahaul valley is also emerging as another preferred place for movie shoots in this region,” he added.

“In the past, several Bollywood movie scenes were filmed in Manali, which popularised this place among masses. The scenic views of Rohtang pass, Manali and Solang valley were shown in different movies,” he said.

