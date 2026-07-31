MP Anurag Sharma urges Centre to strengthen infra at Baijnath Shiva Temple, Bir-Billing

Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma has urged the Union Government to take up the conservation and comprehensive development of the ancient Shiva Temple at Baijnath in Kangra district that was built in 1200. He also appealed to the government to strengthen tourism infrastructure at the world-renowned paragliding destination of Bir-Billing. The MP called on Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Thursday and submitted a memorandum highlighting the need to preserve the heritage of the ancient Baijnath Shiva Temple while improving facilities for the growing number of pilgrims and tourists visiting the region every year.

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He said that the Baijnath temple, one of India’s most revered ancient Shiva shrines, holds immense religious, historical and cultural significance. He added that while the temple’s heritage character must be preserved, modern amenities were essential to enhance the experience of devotees and tourists.

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The memorandum sought the beautification and landscaping of the temple complex, installation of modern public toilets, provision of safe drinking water facilities, establishment of a tourist help desk, conservation and repair of the temple’s roof, strengthening of security arrangements and the installation of smart LED lighting on the premises.

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Sharma also requested Shekhawat to expand tourism infrastructure at Bir-Billing, an internationally recognised paragliding destination. He said that improved tourist facilities would help attract more domestic and foreign visitors, boost adventure tourism and generate employment opportunities for the local youth.

Sharma told The Tribune that the proposed initiatives would not only help conserve the architectural and cultural heritage of the Baijnath temple but also promote sustainable religious and adventure tourism in the region. He added that improved infrastructure would provide a significant boost to the local economy by creating new avenues of business and employment.

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The Union Minister assured Sharma that the proposals relating to the Baijnath temple and Bir-Billing would be examined on priority and appropriate action would be taken to support the preservation of heritage and the development of tourism infrastructure in the region.