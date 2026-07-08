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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MP lauds Tibetan community for preserving cultural heritage

MP lauds Tibetan community for preserving cultural heritage

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Our Correspondent
Bir, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma attends the birthday celebration of the Dalai Lama at Bir in Kangra.
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Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma attended the birthday celebrations of the Dalai Lama at Bir in Kangra district on Monday as the chief guest and praised the Tibetan community for preserving its rich cultural and spiritual heritage despite decades in exile.

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Addressing the gathering, Sharma said the Tibetan community had not only safeguarded its ancient Buddhist traditions and culture during years of displacement but had also presented them to the world as an inspiring example of resilience, peace and harmony. He added that preserving a culture under such challenging circumstances was, in itself, a remarkable achievement.

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On the occasion, Cheme Dorji Jagotsyang, president of the Dege Division, honoured the MP in accordance with traditional Tibetan customs as a mark of respect.

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The event was attended by members of the Tibetan Parliament, including Wangdu Dorjee, Nawang and Jigme Shenyetsyang, along with several prominent members of the Tibetan community and local residents. The programme featured traditional ceremonies, highlighting the deep spiritual and cultural significance of the occasion.

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