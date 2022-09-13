MP meets bizmen, seeks suggestions

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

Sikander Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP, today held a meeting with businessmen and sought their suggestions to be incorporated in the Vision Document. Ramesh Chaujar, president, Businessmen Cell of the BJP, presided over the meeting.

Sikander, chairman of the BJP Vision Document Committee, said the BJP was a party with a difference and the Vision Document would be stronger than ever. He added that the response they were getting indicated that the BJP would win the upcoming Assembly elections.