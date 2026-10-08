MP Rajiv Bhardwaj promises to take up Kangra rail service restoration with Centre

Members of the Kangra Valley Railway Sangharsh Committee and local residents on Wednesday demanded the immediate restoration of all train services. They raised the issue with Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj and Jammu DRM Vivek Kumar at the ‘Jawalamukhi Road’ railway station and submitted a memorandum seeking the restoration of all trains and immediate steps to repair the damaged track.

The meeting turned tense when the DRM did not initially agree to the demand for the complete restoration of train services. However, on Bhardwaj’s intervention, the DRM assured the delegation that two trains would be restored from October 11.

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The MP and the DRM subsequently left for the Bathu bridge area towards Kopar Lahad to inspect the damaged railway track. Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal also joined the duo for spot inspection and urged the railway authorities to resume train services at the earliest.

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President of the sangharsh committee Abhinav Sharma, who is also a local panchayat pradhan, told The Tribune that this railway line had been “totally neglected” despite its immense public and heritage value. “For almost a century, this railway has made life easier for the people of the Kangra valley. Students use it to reach their educational institutions, employees their workplaces, traders and farmers depend on it for livelihood, patients to reach the Tanda hospital while tourists use it to experience the region’s landscape,” he added.

Sharma said that there was a time when seven trains operated on the route everyday, providing an affordable and dependable means of transport. The gradual reduction in train services and repeated disruptions had made commuting increasingly difficult, he added.

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He said that preserving heritage did not mean merely protecting old structures. “A heritage institution survives only when it continues to serve people for whom it was created,” he added, stressing the Kangra valley railway needs to be revived.

Bhardwaj assured the delegation that he would soon meet with the Union Railway Minister and press for the complete restoration of all train services in the Kangra valley at the earliest.