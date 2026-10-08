DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / MP Rajiv Bhardwaj promises to take up Kangra rail service restoration with Centre

MP Rajiv Bhardwaj promises to take up Kangra rail service restoration with Centre

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kangra Valley Railway Sangharsh Samiti members take up the issue of restoration of train services with MP Rajiv Bhardwaj. Photo: Kamal Jeet
Advertisement

Members of the Kangra Valley Railway Sangharsh Committee and local residents on Wednesday demanded the immediate restoration of all train services. They raised the issue with Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj and Jammu DRM Vivek Kumar at the ‘Jawalamukhi Road’ railway station and submitted a memorandum seeking the restoration of all trains and immediate steps to repair the damaged track.

The meeting turned tense when the DRM did not initially agree to the demand for the complete restoration of train services. However, on Bhardwaj’s intervention, the DRM assured the delegation that two trains would be restored from October 11.

Advertisement

The MP and the DRM subsequently left for the Bathu bridge area towards Kopar Lahad to inspect the damaged railway track. Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal also joined the duo for spot inspection and urged the railway authorities to resume train services at the earliest.

Advertisement

President of the sangharsh committee Abhinav Sharma, who is also a local panchayat pradhan, told The Tribune that this railway line had been “totally neglected” despite its immense public and heritage value. “For almost a century, this railway has made life easier for the people of the Kangra valley. Students use it to reach their educational institutions, employees their workplaces, traders and farmers depend on it for livelihood, patients to reach the Tanda hospital while tourists use it to experience the region’s landscape,” he added.

Sharma said that there was a time when seven trains operated on the route everyday, providing an affordable and dependable means of transport. The gradual reduction in train services and repeated disruptions had made commuting increasingly difficult, he added.

Advertisement

He said that preserving heritage did not mean merely protecting old structures. “A heritage institution survives only when it continues to serve people for whom it was created,” he added, stressing the Kangra valley railway needs to be revived.

Bhardwaj assured the delegation that he would soon meet with the Union Railway Minister and press for the complete restoration of all train services in the Kangra valley at the earliest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts