MP: Reconstruction of Chakki railway bridge to begin soon

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 15

The reconstruction of the interstate Chakki railway bridge, which was washed away in flash floods on August 20 last year, would begin soon, said Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor here today.

Addressing a press conference, the MP said the Union Budget earmarked Rs 1,838 crore for the development of railway infrastructure in the state, including the modernisation of three railway stations and the reconstruction of Chakki bridge in Nurpur.

He said the Railways would renovate the Palampur, Paprola and Jogindernagar stations on the 96-year-old Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge line under the Amrit Bharat Railway Scheme.

Kapoor claimed he raised the issue of Chakki railway bridge reconstruction during a review meeting of the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway on November 16 last year.

“The Railways authorities had then promised to take necessary steps as regards the bridge reconstruction. Since the Central Government has now made a budgetary allocation for railway infrastructure in the state, the Chakki bridge reconstruction will start immediately after the completion of the tendering process,” he added.

The MP said he had also sought improvement in the railway infrastructure in the area and that the Railways had sanctioned two air-conditioned coaches on this route.

On declaring this narrow-gauge railway track a heritage site on the pattern of the Kalka-Shimla railway track, Kapoor said he raised the issue with the Union Railway Minister, but that tag was possible only after the completion of 100 years (in 2027) from its construction.

Heavy vehicular traffic on the NHAI’s interstate Chakki bridge at Kandwal in Nurpur remains suspended for the past around six months.