MP reviews progress of Central schemes in Shimla

MP reviews progress of Central schemes in Shimla

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:43 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Shimla Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap today directed officials to ensure quality in development works alongside their timely completion.

Kashyap chaired the Disha meeting held here to review the progress of Central Government-sponsored development schemes.

The Disha meeting is convened on a quarterly basis to assess and gather feedback from officials on the progress of schemes implemented through departments such as Public Works, Jal Shakti, Power and others. Chopal MLA Balbir Verma, along with officers from various departments, were present at the meeting.

He stated that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) had proved to be a boon for Himachal Pradesh, with 50 per cent of the roads in the state having been constructed under this scheme. “Now the fourth phase of this scheme is being implemented, which includes 100 roads in Chopal, 91 in Rampur, 40 in Theog, nine in Jubbal, and two each in Kotkhai and Dodra Kwar,” he said.

He added, “Last time also a huge amount was given to the state by the Central Government under the third phase of PMGSY, and now in the fourth phase, 243 roads have been approved for Shimla district.”

“The moment the pending formalities for many roads are completed, they will be approved and work will be started at the earliest,” he said. The ongoing works under the third phase of PMGSY are also expected to be completed by March 2026, he stated.

Discussions were also held on the Restructured Distribution Area Scheme (RDSS) of the Electricity Department, which upon completion will resolve all electricity-related issues. A target has been set to complete the replacement of all electricity meters with smart meters by the month of September.

“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 14,000 houses have been connected, through which drinking water is being made available. I will take up the issue of budget shortage with the Union Jal Shakti Minister,” he said.

He noted that Himachal Pradesh enjoys special category status, under which the Centre provides financial assistance for development works in the ratio of 90:10.

