MP Seechewal urges CM to intensify search for missing Hyderabad biker in Lahaul-Spiti

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has appealed to Himachal Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to ensure all possible assistance to the family of Hyderabad resident Anil Marla, who has been missing since a tragic road accident in the Lahaul-Spiti district on July 19.

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In an official letter dated August 3, addressed to Sukhu, the MP requested the state government to launch a comprehensive and intensified search operation on humanitarian grounds to trace the missing man.

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As per the letter, Anil Marla met with a serious accident near Sumdo Mor-3 on the Darcha–Shinkula road in Lahaul-Spiti district. During the incident, he reportedly fell into a deep gorge and a fast-flowing mountain stream. Despite several days of search efforts, his whereabouts remain unknown.

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The letter states that while Marla’s motorcycle, mobile phone, helmet, and other personal belongings have been recovered, no trace of him has yet been found. His family subsequently approached MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal seeking intervention and assistance.

Expressing deep concern over the family’s plight, Seechewal said the prolonged uncertainty has caused immense emotional trauma and mental distress to the family members, who continue to await any information regarding their loved one.

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The MP urged the Himachal Pradesh government to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and compassion by involving all relevant agencies, including the Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other concerned authorities in a special search operation.

He also requested that search efforts be intensified along the Bhaga River, Chandrabhaga (Chenab) River, and other potential locations where the missing person could possibly be found. According to the letter, expanding and accelerating the search could help provide the family with a definitive outcome at the earliest.

Seechewal expressed confidence that the state government would respond sensitively to the tragic incident and take immediate steps to strengthen the ongoing search efforts while extending every possible support to the affected family.

The appeal comes as the family continues to seek answers more than two weeks after the accident, hoping that an expanded multi-agency operation will help locate Marla and bring closure to their prolonged ordeal.