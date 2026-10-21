MP seeks Centre’s aid for Paprola Ayurvedic college

Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma has sought financial assistance from the Union Ministry of Ayush for the upgrade of infrastructure and the development of modern facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Postgraduate Ayurvedic College at Paprola in Kangra district.

Sharma met with Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and urged him to extend financial support to the institution under the Ayush Gyan Yojana.

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He sought funds for a modern central laboratory, a virtual dissection table, an upgraded animal house and an auditorium, besides other essential facilities to strengthen postgraduate education, research and patient care.

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The Paprola institution is the only government postgraduate Ayurvedic college of Himachal Pradesh. It offers postgraduate courses in 14 disciplines, besides the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) programme and has an attached hospital providing Ayurvedic treatment to patients.

Sharma emphasised the need to equip the institution with modern infrastructure to improve teaching standards, promote research and enhance healthcare services. He urged the Union Minister to extend the Central Government’s support to help the college meet its growing academic and clinical requirements.

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The proposed infrastructure upgrade would benefit students and faculty members while improving facilities for patients visiting the attached hospital from different parts of Himachal.

The college is a prominent centre of Ayurvedic education and healthcare in the state, and strengthening its facilities is considered important for expanding the reach of traditional systems of medicine.