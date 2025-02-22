MP stresses accountability in infra, healthcare

Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj, Member of Parliament for Kangra-Chamba, emphasised the need for regular inspections of de-addiction centres to ensure they meet required standards. He directed officials to submit a proposal to the Mentor Health Directorate for action against non-compliant operators.

At the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting held at the School Education Board auditorium in Dharamsala, the MP reviewed progress across various government departments. He urged authorities to expedite the construction of the Centre for Excellence in Mental Health at Tanda Medical College and enhance diagnostic facilities like CT scans, X-rays and MRIs.

Bhardwaj also stressed the importance of maintaining construction quality for four-lane roads. He instructed project managers to repair deteriorated roads causing inconvenience to commuters. Additionally, he directed officials to map the Rajol-Thanpur and Gumma-Parour highways and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Nagrota-Ranital highway. Mapping for phase four of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana should also be made available for proper monitoring.

Addressing concerns about school nutrition, the MP emphasised improving the quality of mid-day meals in schools and Anganwadi centres, ensuring a focus on nutritious food. He urged the Women and Child Development Department to raise awareness about improving the sex ratio in Kangra district.

Highlighting the importance of public participation, Bhardwaj stated that government schemes and programmes could only be successful with active involvement from local representatives and the public. He recommended inviting them to awareness camps to maximise the benefits of various schemes.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he advised eligible beneficiaries to apply through geo-tagging and instructed officials to ensure the proper implementation of crop insurance and agricultural schemes. He also advocated for promoting cash crops over traditional farming to boost farmers’ income.

Stressing transparency in governance, the MP warned that negligence in development projects would not be tolerated. He directed development block officers and executive officers of local bodies to work with integrity.