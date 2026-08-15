MP Suresh Kashyap bats for Gugga Mari fair at Subathu ground

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In a communication to Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Kashyap conveyed the concerns of local residents and sought directions to the authorities to allow the traditional Gugga Mari fair to be held at the ground.

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The ground has served as an important centre for cultural, social and sporting activities in Subathu, including the 105-year-old Gugga Mari fair.

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Kashyap said he had received a detailed representation from residents of the Subathu Cantonment, which falls under the Shimla parliamentary constituency, seeking that the ground remains accessible to the public as before.

“This ground is not merely an open space but a vital hub for the region’s social and cultural activities,” he said, adding that the fair was an integral part of Subathu’s cultural identity, social harmony and historical heritage.

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Residents have raised concerns after defence authorities reportedly informed them that the ground would be cordoned off by constructing a boundary wall several feet high. They have also approached the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, with the issue ahead of the three-day fair scheduled from September 17 to 20.

Kashyap said security requirements of the armed forces and defence establishments were paramount, but the long-standing needs and sentiments of local residents should also be addressed sensitively.

He urged the Union Minister to consider the matter sympathetically and ensure arrangements that meet security requirements while keeping the Gugga Mari ground open for public use.