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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mridang fest sets IIIT-Una abuzz with music, dance

Mridang fest sets IIIT-Una abuzz with music, dance

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Students take part in a three-day cultural fest, ‘Mridang 2K26’ at the IIIT, Una.
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A three-day cultural fest, ‘Mridang 2K26’, came alive at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, on Wednesday, with music, dance, theatre, poetry and youthful energy. The fest, which brings together students of IIIT-Una as well as participants from institutions across the region, was inaugurated by Prof Manish Gaur, Director of the institute.

Faculty coordinators of team Mridang, Dr Naveen Cheggoju and Dr Sanjit Ningthoujam, said the fest features a vibrant line-up of 14 cultural events, ranging from a high-energy flash mob, qawwali and Battle of Bands to Rang-e-Riwayat, Antardhaan, Raqs-e-Taal, Rangmanch, Andaaz, Cine Bazaar, Kalamkaar, Alfaaz, eSports, Ishtehaar and Raag Samarpan.

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Dr Cheggoju said this year’s edition has a distinctly competitive and inter-institutional character. Five marquee events — Battle of Bands, Raqs-e-Taal (dancer’s den), Andaaz (fashion show), Kalamkaar (rap showcase) and Sham-e-Mushaira (poetry) — will feature external judges, giving participants an opportunity to perform before experienced evaluators and audiences beyond the IIIT campus.

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The fest has also opened its stage to participants from other institutions, with 82 students from institutions including NIT-Hamirpur; Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur; Punjabi University, Patiala; Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Shimla; and DCRUST, Murthal, Sonepat; taking part in the event.

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