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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MSP of naturally grown ginger hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in Himachal

MSP of naturally grown ginger hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in Himachal

CM Sukhu says decision taken to enhance farmers’ income, promote natural farming

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:15 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu listens to public grievances at Oakover in Shimla on Saturday.
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The state government has decided to enhance the minimum support price (MSP) of naturally grown ginger from Rs 30 per kilogram to Rs 40 per kilogram. The decision aims to ensure remunerative returns to farmers practising natural farming and encourage greater adoption of chemical-free and environment-friendly agricultural practices in the state.

“Concerted efforts are being made to strengthen the rural economy and ensure that a greater share of the state’s income reaches people living in rural areas, thereby improving their livelihoods and economic well-being,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Saturday. He added that the government was committed to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a model natural and sustainable farming state.

He said that the enhancement of the MSP for naturally grown ginger was another farmer-friendly initiative aimed at ensuring better financial returns to farmers and encouraging them to adopt chemical-free agricultural practices. Sukhu added that natural farming was not only an agricultural practice but also an important step towards protecting the environment, improving soil health, preserving biodiversity and ensuring safe and nutritious food for future generations.

The Chief Minister said, “The state government will continue to extend policy support and financial incentives to farmers who adopt natural farming so that agriculture becomes more sustainable and economically rewarding.” He reiterated that the government’s priority was to strengthen the rural economy, enhance farmers’ income and make Himachal Pradesh a leading state in natural farming.

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The government is implementing the Rajiv Gandhi Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana with the objective of promoting sustainable and chemical-free agriculture. The scheme encourages farmers to gradually reduce their dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides and adopt eco-friendly methods.

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