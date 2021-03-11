MTB cycling challenge at Summerhill in Shimla on April 24

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

Here’s some good news for cycling enthusiasts. Shimla Cycling Association is conducting the open state MTB (Mountain Biking /Cycling) Challenge on April 24 at Summerhill in Shimla. The theme of the competition would be “Pedal for Health” “Say no to drugs”.

Around 75 cyclists from both within and outside the state are expected to participate in the Shimla Cycling Challenge, which will be organized by SCA and the Department of Sports under the technical guidance of Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh and the district administration, Shimla. The race will be flagged off from the historic Ridge , and the competition will be held in the challenging trails of Potters Hill.

“The Shimla Cycling Challenge is aimed at identifying top cycling talent in the state and then grooming them for the future and encouraging youth to pedal for health and stay away from drugs,” said SCA president Mohit Sood.

“We aim to strengthen the cycling culture in Shimla,” said SCA secretary Vipul Sood. —