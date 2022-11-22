MTB Shimla Hills Winter Challenge on November 27

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 21

The MTB Mountain Biking race ‘Shimla Hills Winter Challenge’ will be held on the most challenging tracks here on November 27.

The event will be organized in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh and Shimla Cycling Association. Around 30 riders are expected to participate in this exciting event. The race will start from Nav Bahar Chowk near St Bede’s College and conclude with the prize distribution ceremony.

The riders will cover the distance of 40 km which will include broken tarmac jeep roads, challenging steep uphills and downhills and patches of beaten single track.

The riders will go up to the maximum elevation of around 2400 mts and minimum elevation 1780 mts doing an average altitude gain of 1100 mts.

The main purpose of this event is to promote the sport of Mountain Biking and adventure activities in the region. The event will be held in four categories: U16 Sub Junior (boys/girls), U19 Junior (boys/ girls), U23 Youth (boys/girls) & Above 23 Elite (men/women).

“The team at the HASTPA is organizing this challenge to scout more talent in the region who will then be promoted for various race expeditions. To inculcate a spirit of competition and teamwork for taking up challenges and to promote the sport of mountain cycling all over the state we are planning to do more challenges in future,” said HASTPA president Mohit Sood.

He said the youth today were losing their sense of purpose and direction indulged in various anti-social activities and drug abuse.

“Sports and specially mountain biking which has great potential in our state needs to be encouraged so that the youth can channelise their energies in the right direction,” said Sanjay Kumar, vice president, Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh.

#Shimla