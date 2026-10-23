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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MTB Shimla to test riders on 130-km Himalayan course

MTB Shimla to test riders on 130-km Himalayan course

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:19 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Cyclists from 20 cities will take on challenging Himalayan trails and steep climbs during the 13th edition of MTB Shimla, scheduled from October 23 to 25. The event will feature a 130-km course with 3,800 metres of cumulative elevation gain and a prize purse of Rs 8 lakh.

Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) and powered by HARTEX, the event will see nine national podium finishers compete alongside emerging riders.

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This year, the race returns to the Cross Country Marathon format, comprising a prologue followed by two timed stages. Nearly 90 per cent of the route will be off-road, featuring forest trails, narrow tracks, rocky stretches and stream crossings. Gravel bikes will be permitted for the first time.

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The prize money will be distributed across six categories. Eleven-year-old Shimla rider Kaarik Sharma is the youngest participant, while 68-year-old Maheshwar Dutt is the oldest. Shimla has the largest contingent with 18 riders, followed by Bengaluru with six. Participants are also arriving from Jaipur, Delhi, Leh and Guwahati.

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