MTB Shimla to test riders on 130-km Himalayan course

Cyclists from 20 cities will take on challenging Himalayan trails and steep climbs during the 13th edition of MTB Shimla, scheduled from October 23 to 25. The event will feature a 130-km course with 3,800 metres of cumulative elevation gain and a prize purse of Rs 8 lakh.

Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) and powered by HARTEX, the event will see nine national podium finishers compete alongside emerging riders.

Advertisement

This year, the race returns to the Cross Country Marathon format, comprising a prologue followed by two timed stages. Nearly 90 per cent of the route will be off-road, featuring forest trails, narrow tracks, rocky stretches and stream crossings. Gravel bikes will be permitted for the first time.

Advertisement

The prize money will be distributed across six categories. Eleven-year-old Shimla rider Kaarik Sharma is the youngest participant, while 68-year-old Maheshwar Dutt is the oldest. Shimla has the largest contingent with 18 riders, followed by Bengaluru with six. Participants are also arriving from Jaipur, Delhi, Leh and Guwahati.