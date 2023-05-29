Muck lifting finally begins after 3 months

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 28

The residents of Seuni village in Kangra district’s Jawali subdivision heaved a sigh of relief when a private road construction company finally started lifting the muck and waste material that was dumped near their houses.

The villagers had been running from pillar to post for the past three months seeking safety of their houses and families as they reeled under the constant threat of muck coming down during rains.

The Tribune had published a report on May 25 highlighting the plight of these families who, after making fruitless efforts for getting the muck removed, appealed to the Chief Justice of the HP High Court to take cognisance of the government’s apathy towards the issue.

As per information, the construction company had been engaged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project. It had dumped the waste material on private land adjoining some houses in the village.

The administrative authorities concerned took cognisance of the news published in The Tribune and issued orders to the firm to remove the muck immediately. They also warned it that criminal proceedings would be initiated against it if it failed to comply.

Anil Sharma, Pankaj and Amitabh of Seuni village, while thanking The Tribune for highlighting the issue, have appealed to the government to adopt a sensitive and humanitarian approach while addressing such grievances.