Muck piles up along road

Muck piled up along the road between the Bhumnia petrol pump and Navbahar has become a cause of inconvenience for residents. Instead of disposing of muck at a dumping site, it has been dumped on the roadside. The authorities concerned should get it cleared soon.
Anoop Kumar, Shimla
Water shortage troubles Kuftadhar residents
Residents of Kuftadhar area in the Ruldu Bhatta ward of Shimla are facing a water shortage. They are receiving water supply on alternate days. Water shortage in the locality is no longer confined to summers, but has become an year-round problem. Rishika, Shimla
Lack of sanitation at Sabzi Mandi
Unhygienic conditions prevail in the Sabzi Mandi in Shimla city. Waste is piled up at various places, which must be cleaned daily. Waste should not be littered around. Shalini, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
