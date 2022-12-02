Muck piles up along road

Muck piled up along the road between the Bhumnia petrol pump and Navbahar has become a cause of inconvenience for residents. Instead of disposing of muck at a dumping site, it has been dumped on the roadside. The authorities concerned should get it cleared soon.

Anoop Kumar, Shimla

Water shortage troubles Kuftadhar residents

Residents of Kuftadhar area in the Ruldu Bhatta ward of Shimla are facing a water shortage. They are receiving water supply on alternate days. Water shortage in the locality is no longer confined to summers, but has become an year-round problem. Rishika, Shimla

Lack of sanitation at Sabzi Mandi

Unhygienic conditions prevail in the Sabzi Mandi in Shimla city. Waste is piled up at various places, which must be cleaned daily. Waste should not be littered around. Shalini, Shimla

