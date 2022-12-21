Mud amassed for road repair

Piles of mud have been amassed along the Dharampur-Sanawar road for its repair. Use of mud instead of concrete material for repair will worsen the condition. Consequent slush after rain will cause inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians. Sourabh, Kasauli

Potholes being filled with mud

The authorities concerned have filled the potholes on the road leading from Khalini to Forest Colony. However, these potholes have been plastered by loose mud instead of coal tar. The mud will be washed away once it rains and the road will again be dotted with potholes. Rahul, Khalini, Shimla

Bus operators in a hurry

In a hurry to stay ahead of other buses, several private bus operators in Shimla hardly give passengers enough time to disembark from the bus. This often makes it difficult for passengers, especially children and the elderly, to get down safely with conductors continuously shouting on them to hurry up. Rashmi, New Shimla

What our readers say

