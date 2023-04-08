‘Mud patchwork on National Highway, futile exercise’

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

‘Mud patchwork on NH, futile exercise’

The Banjar to Ghiyagi stretch of the National Highway (NH)-305 is being repaired using mud. The NH division of the Public Works Department (PWD) is filling potholes with mud. This is a futile exercise as the mud will be washed away after rainfall, making the road slippery and even more risky for commuters. The road has witnessed many fatal accidents. The PWD should properly repair this road. Mandeep, Banjar, Kullu

Jal Shakti Department charging ‘hefty’ late fee

The Jal Shakti Department in Kullu is charging 10 per cent late fee on the payment of bills after the due date. A period of 10 to 15 days is provided after billing to deposit the payment in cash at the counter. The department does not offer online payment facility. Besides, the sole payment counter operates only from 10 am to 1 pm. After the due date, a hefty late fee is imposed per month on the pending dues. The government should intervene and regulate late fee being levied by the department. Ashok, Kullu

Only a few wearing masks

Despite Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urging people to wear masks in crowded places, only a handful of people can be seen wearing masks at crowded places in Shimla. Since Covid cases are rising in the state, it is high time that people started taking precautions. Sunita, Shimla