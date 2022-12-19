Mukesh Agnihotri: Perform duty with dedication

Shimla, December 18
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today presided over the review meetings of Jal Shakti and the Transport Departments here today. Senior officers of both the departments participated in the meeting. While addressing the officials, Agnihotri said all officers should perform their duties with dedication and commitment. “Concerted efforts should be made so that the welfare schemes of the state government were accessible to the people and all-round development of the state could be ensured,” he remarked.
Detailed information about various schemes of the department was also provided in the meeting by both the departments. Secretary Jal Shakti Amitabh Avasthi, Chief Engineer and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.
While presiding over the review meeting of the Transport Department, the Deputy CM emphasized on working with innovative ideas and focus on making the public transport facility more accessible.
