LoP Mukesh Agnihotri questions Himachal government's mega quiz

Our Correspondent

UNA, May 26

Countering the ‘mega quiz’ programme, which is aimed at popularising the schemes and programmes being run by the government, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri today hurled a flurry of questions, answers to which, he said, should also be brought to the knowledge of people. He was addressing mediapersons here.

The ‘mega quiz’ is an online activity and is open to all. Eight rounds of quiz have been proposed of which two are already complete. The minister, who is in-charge of the department on which the round of quiz is held, presides over the virtual meeting.

Agnihotri said people should know during which government, Himachal debt had reached over Rs 80,000 crore.

He said they should know, during which government the rate of a bag of cement was sold at Rs 500, LPG cylinder for Rs 1,100, construction steel at Rs 10,000 per quintal, petrol and diesel at Rs 100 per liter and mustard oil at Rs 250 per litre. Which government was in power when the National Green Tribunal had to step in to check illegal mining and despite that, the illegal trade was going on?

Agnihotri further questioned the government during whose regime, the Health Minister and state BJP presidents had to resign on corruption charges during Covid? Funding was stopped for smart city projects, liquor vends had not been auctioned, causing a loss of Rs 3,000 crore to the exchequer.

He said people should know during which government, the party in power lost all four byelections and fearing another rout, it was also afraid to hold the Shimla MC elections.

The Congress leader said the party would ask questions after every round of the ‘mega quiz’ and the CM should answer these.

